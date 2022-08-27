Vt. Man Facing DUI Charges After Dashcam Video Shows Truck Sideswipe Police Car on Highway

A Vermont man was allegedly driving under the influence when his truck sideswiped a police vehicle on Interstate 89 in Williston, according to police.

A Williston officer had pulled over on I-89 southbound to conduct a traffic stop around 2 a.m. Saturday, police said. While the officer was inside their vehicle writing paperwork, a black Ford pickup truck failed to yield to the emergency blue lights and came into contact with the officer's vehicle. Police say Amir Pickersgill, 43, of Burlington, was the driver.

The incident was captured on the vehicle's dashcam video, which was released later Saturday.

After colliding with the police vehicle, dashcam video shows the truck continued driving southbound on I-89. Another officer in the area found it and stopped Pickersgill a short distance later.

According to police, Pickersgill showed numerous signs of impairment and he was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.

Pickersgill was later cited for DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, and negligent operation. He was also given traffic tickets for related offenses. There was no immediate information on court appearances, or if he had obtained an attorney who could speak to the charges.

No one was injured in the collision, police said.

The Williston Police Department is reminding drivers that these kind of incidents can be avoided. Motorists need to slow down and move to the left for stopped emergency vehicles displaying flashing lights.

The department is also asking everyone to keep the roadways safe by not drinking and driving. Anyone who drinks alcohol should designated a sober driver.