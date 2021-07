A Vermont-wide program that distributes free restaurant-made meals for people in need during the pandemic and helps eateries stay afloat is being extended through Sept. 20 with help of almost $4.3 million in emergency funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The statewide Everyone Eats program offers restaurants financial support to cook healthy meals for the community.