Vt. police believe man's January disappearance to be suspicious

The disappearance of a man last month in Vermont is now considered suspicious, police said Tuesday.

Corey Crooker, 43, of Bradford, was last seen by family Jan. 9, Vermont State Police said in a news release last month. The last known communication with him came five days later, on Jan. 14.

While Crooker's disappearance was not initially considered to be suspicious, police said Tuesday that new evidence had indicated that "the circumstances are potentially criminal in nature."

State police said they carried out a court-ordered search Tuesday at a property on Old Post Road in Bradford. The search will continue Wednesday.

Police describe Crooker as being about 6 feet tall and 190 pounds. He is believed to have possibly been wearing a black Columbia jacket at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 802-748-3111. Tips can also be left anonymously online.