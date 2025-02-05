Vermont

Vt. police believe man's January disappearance to be suspicious

Vermont State Police did not initially believe the disappearance of 43-year-old Corey Crooker of Bradford was suspicious, but now say evidence indicates it might be "criminal in nature"

A parked Vermont State Police cruiser.
NECN

The disappearance of a man last month in Vermont is now considered suspicious, police said Tuesday.

Corey Crooker, 43, of Bradford, was last seen by family Jan. 9, Vermont State Police said in a news release last month. The last known communication with him came five days later, on Jan. 14.

While Crooker's disappearance was not initially considered to be suspicious, police said Tuesday that new evidence had indicated that "the circumstances are potentially criminal in nature."

State police said they carried out a court-ordered search Tuesday at a property on Old Post Road in Bradford. The search will continue Wednesday.

Police describe Crooker as being about 6 feet tall and 190 pounds. He is believed to have possibly been wearing a black Columbia jacket at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 802-748-3111. Tips can also be left anonymously online.

More Vermont news

Vermont Jan 30

Washington state woman detained for sparking shootout that killed Vermont border patrol officer

Vermont Jan 28

Murder suspect appears to have sought marriage license with woman charged in Border Patrol shooting

Vermont 18 hours ago

NH woman killed in crash with plow truck on I-91 in Vermont

This article tagged under:

Vermontmissing person
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us