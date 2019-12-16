Vt. Police Chief Offers Resignation After Anonymous Twitter Revelation

Days after admitting he used an anonymous Twitter account to troll a government critic, the police chief in Vermont's largest city has offered his resignation.

Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo sought to resign in a letter posted to Twitter. Addressed to the mayor, the letter didn't touch on del Pozo's anonymous tweeting but summarized his four years leading the Burlington Police Department.

"Serving a city as its chief is the noblest thing I have ever done. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to do so in the finest city in New England and one of the best places to live in America," del Pozo wrote.

Mayor Miro Weingberger didn't immediately comment on del Pozo's letter.

Del Pozo admitted last week that, for one hour on July 4, he used an anonymous Twitter account to respond to the critic. He said he erased the tweets and deleted the account because he realized he was wrong.

He told the weekly newspaper Seven Days that he took six weeks of medical leave to seek mental health treatment afterward.

Mayor Miro Weinberger said Friday that del Pozo told him in July about the anonymous tweets he'd sent and that he'd misled a reporter about them, prompting him to put del Pozo on administrative leave and order an investigation.

"The investigation quickly confirmed that while the Chief had not committed any illegal acts or explicitly violated any City policy, he clearly had conducted himself in a manner that was unacceptable, inappropriate, and not consistent with what I expect from the Chief of Police," Weinberger said in a statement.

He said he let del Pozo come back to work with a formal warning, saying he believes in giving people second chances, especially when they admit they made a mistake.