Local
Burlington police

Vt. Police Chief Offers Resignation After Anonymous Twitter Revelation

Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo admitted last week that, for one hour on July 4, he used an anonymous Twitter account to respond to a government critic

By Asher Klein

By Asher Klein

Brandon del Pozo Vermont International Film Festival
necn

Days after admitting he used an anonymous Twitter account to troll a government critic, the police chief in Vermont's largest city has offered his resignation.

Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo sought to resign in a letter posted to Twitter. Addressed to the mayor, the letter didn't touch on del Pozo's anonymous tweeting but summarized his four years leading the Burlington Police Department.

"Serving a city as its chief is the noblest thing I have ever done. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to do so in the finest city in New England and one of the best places to live in America," del Pozo wrote.

Mayor Miro Weingberger didn't immediately comment on del Pozo's letter.

Del Pozo admitted last week that, for one hour on July 4, he used an anonymous Twitter account to respond to the critic. He said he erased the tweets and deleted the account because he realized he was wrong.

He told the weekly newspaper Seven Days that he took six weeks of medical leave to seek mental health treatment afterward.

Mayor Miro Weinberger said Friday that del Pozo told him in July about the anonymous tweets he'd sent and that he'd misled a reporter about them, prompting him to put del Pozo on administrative leave and order an investigation.

More Burlington police news

Burlington police Dec 13

Police Chief Admits Anonymously Trolling Critic on Twitter

OFFICER Apr 19

Vt. Police Chief Denies Meddling in Autopsy Investigation

"The investigation quickly confirmed that while the Chief had not committed any illegal acts or explicitly violated any City policy, he clearly had conducted himself in a manner that was unacceptable, inappropriate, and not consistent with what I expect from the Chief of Police," Weinberger said in a statement.

He said he let del Pozo come back to work with a formal warning, saying he believes in giving people second chances, especially when they admit they made a mistake.

NBC/Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Burlington policeTwitterVermontburlingtonBrandon del Pozo
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts US & World Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary Sports
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us