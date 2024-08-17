Vt. police searching for missing man who didn't show up to work

Police in Bennington, Vermont, are searching for a man who has been missing for several days.

Vermont State Police say Matthew Housekeeper has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday morning. The 59-year-old Bennington resident was reported missing Thursday after he failed to show up at work.

Housekeeper's vehicle, a white 2023 Subaru Crosstrek, was found abandoned around 11:30 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of 2445 Tunnel. St. in Whitingham, near the Sherman Reservoir, police said.

Troopers responded to the area and began searching for Housekeeper, but he was not located and the search ended at nightfall.

Crews planned to resume their search Saturday.

Anyone with information about Housekeeper's disappearance is asked to contact state police at 802-722-4600, or the Bennington Police Department at 802-442-1030. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Further information was not provided.