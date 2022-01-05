Vt. Police Seek Missing Teen From Newport

Local

Police in Vermont are asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager.

Authorities say 16-year-old Lillian Wright of Newport left a home on Route 100 in Lowell, Vermont, at some point between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday.

When she was last seen, Wright was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black leggings and white sneakers, and she was carrying two black backpacks and a purple makeup case.

Vermont State Police did not give a physical description of Wright, but shared a recent photo.

Anyone with information is asked to call 802-334-8881.

