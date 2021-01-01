Local

Vermont State Police

Vt. Police Seek Truck Driver in Crash That Seriously Injured Mass. Man

Vermont State Police say Kyle Uhlman, 25, of Northborough, Massachusetts, was struck by a white, six-wheel box truck passing by on Interstate 91 in Rockingham.

Enfield Town Hall
NBCConnecticut.com

Vermont State Police are seeking the driver of a truck that struck a Massachusetts man on New Year's Day.

The incident happened on Interstate 91 in Rockingham at around 3:45 a.m. on Friday.

Police say Kyle Uhlman, 25, of Northborough, had rear ended a tractor trailer truck with his van. He exited the vehicle and appeared to be "experiencing a mental health crisis'' as he walked in and out of the roadway, police said.

Local

Massachusetts 25 mins ago

Duxbury Police Break Up New Year's Eve House Party; Charges Likely For Violating COVID Restrictions

Vermont 1 hour ago

Vermont Town Votes to Overturn Governor's COVID Restrictions

Uhlman was then struck by a white, six-wheel box truck passing by. The truck did not stop after striking Uhlman, who sustained serious injuries, according to police.

He was taken to Springfield Hospital in Vermont before being airlifted to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. There was no update on his condition Friday night.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Vermont State PoliceMassachusettsVermontkyle uhlman
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us