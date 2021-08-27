Vt. Schools Closed After Bullet Hole Found in Window

Two schools in Burlington, Vermont, were closed on Friday after a bullet hole was found in a window on the campus they share.

The Edmunds Middle School and Edmunds Elementary School were closed "out of an abundance of caution" so school officials could work with police to investigate the incident, district spokesperson Russell Elek said in a statement.

School officials believe the incident happened overnight when the building was empty, he said.

"We will continue to work with the Burlington Police Department to determine the next steps. At this time we anticipate being able to safely reopen both schools on Monday morning," Elek said.