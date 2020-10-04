Local

Vermont

Vt. Ski Resort Challenging Multimillion-Dollar Tax Bill

Jay Peak Resort wants the property assessment cut from a total of $120.8 million to $58.5 million.

Josh Wirth

The northern Vermont ski resort that was involved in the largest fraud cases in the state's history is challenging its multimillion-dollar property tax bill.

The Caledonian-Record reports attorneys for Jay Peak Resort plan to fight a decision by the town of Jay not to reduce the resort's property tax bill by half.

A hearing is scheduled on Oct. 29 in Orleans Superior Court.

The resort was put up for sale last year after its former owner and president were accused of defrauding foreign investors. The sale process was put on hold after the resort was closed in March during the coronavirus pandemic.

The resort wants the property assessment cut from a total of $120.8 million to $58.5 million.

This article tagged under:

VermontJay Peakski resort
