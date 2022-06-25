Vt. State House Vandalized Following SCOTUS Ruling

Officials in Vermont are investigating after the state house in Montpelier was vandalized following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling which overturned Roe v. Wade.

Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, a Democrat, released a statement on Saturday indicating that seven windows, including one leading into her own office, were broken by a group of unknown vandals. In addition, Gray said that the vandals spray-painted a message, "if abortions aren't safe, you're not either" across the front portico of the building.

"I am alarmed by these attacks on our State House – my workplace – and condemn them in the strongest possible terms," Gray said in a statement. "Vermonters are feeling deep anger and frustration in the wake of yesterday’s Supreme Court ruling. I share this frustration. However, threats of violence and destruction of property are absolutely unacceptable and never the solution."

Vermont has a 2019 law guaranteeing the right to an abortion and voters will consider a proposal in November to amend the state constitution to protect abortion rights. The state legislature is controlled by Democrats and Gov. Phil Scott, is a Republican, is a firm supporter of abortion rights.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In her statement, Gray said that Vermonters should feel a sense of pride that the state has some of the strongest legislation in the country protecting reproductive rights.

"I ask Vermonters to pursue peaceful, positive action to correct this horrible injustice by the U.S. Supreme Court," Gray said. "We must come together, work together and stand united."

The Vermont Capitol Police said that damages to the building are estimated in excess of $25,000. The building was scheduled to begin its summer tour schedule Saturday, but that has now been pushed back. The building will reopen for its normal schedule Monday morning.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact Vermont Capitol Police at 802-828-2273.