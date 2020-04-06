Local
Vermont

Vt. State Trooper Makes Protective Masks for Health Care Workers in Need

With the help of a friend, he made 60 face shields for the staff at Bennington Health and Rehab Center, according to police.

By Josh Sullivan

Nurses Vermont

When a Vermont state trooper learned that some nurses and doctors in Bennington were short on masks, he went to work.

Trooper Robert Zink, of the Rutland barracks, enjoys using his 3D printer in his free time. With the help of a friend, he made 60 face shields for the staff at Bennington Health and Rehab Center, according to police.

The clear plastic sheets that Zink used, which protect against aerosolized particles, were donated by Staples, police said.

"This is just one of many examples of how the Vermont communities come together in this time of need," Vermont State Police said.

The shortage of personal protective equipment for medical professionals during the coronavirus outbreak has been well documented across New England. Patriots owner Robert Kraft recently commissioned the team's private jet to fly to China and retrieve 1.7 million protective masks.

Lori Marie Key, a nurse at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Livonia, Michigan, sings "Amazing Grace" during a shift change.

Sunday, Boston Police Commissioner William Gross passed out masks to healthcare workers in the city on Sunday.

"We just didn't want to forget the neighborhood health centers," Gross said. "Not everyone can go to the major hospitals. So you walk to your neighborhood health center, and it's just as important that we provide safety measures for them as well because trust me they are the front lines, they are taking care of the community."

