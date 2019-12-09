Vermont

Vt. Town Allows Church to Operate Warming Center Without Permit

Church officials have argued that managing the center is within their outreach mission

By Associated Press

Officials say a Vermont town will allow a local church to operate a daily warming center without a zoning permit.

The town of St. Johnsbury has received five complaints that United Community Church should go through a zoning permit process to provide a warming center. Church officials have argued that managing the center is within their outreach mission.

St. Johnsbury determined no permit was needed following a consultation with acting town attorney Ed Adrian.

The new morning coffee and community warming center is being offered with the Northeast Kingdom Community Action agency. The center opened on Nov. 15 and will run through April 15.

