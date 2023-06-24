Vt. woman says unknown man broke into her home, sexually assaulted her

A man allegedly broke into a home in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, Thursday, threatening and sexually assaulting the woman inside, police say.

State police are investigating the sexual assault report they received and say the incident occurred at a Hillside Avenue home.

The woman told police that an unknown man came into her house, made threats and then sexually assaulted her before leaving.

According to police, the man is described as white, in his mid to late 30s, about 6 feet tall, average build, with dark hair, a short beard and a mustache. He was wearing blue jeans and a solid green t-shirt.

Further information was not immediately available.

State police are asking anyone with information or who saw any suspicious people in the neighborhood around the time of the incident to call them at 802-748-3111. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.