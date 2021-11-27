Wachusett Mountain Opens for Season

It's that time of year again! Skiers can again hit the slopes at Wachusett Mountain, which kicked off its 2021-2022 season on Saturday.

Saturday marked opening day for the ski area in Princeton, Massachusetts, with four of eight lifts running. and five of 27 trails open, according to the mountain's snow report.

“Our snowmakers and groomers worked their butts off to help us open today, and we even got an inch or two of natural snow last night,” a blurb on the Wachusett Mountain website read.

Southern New England did see some festive snow and minor accumulation on grassy areas, elevated surfaces and in higher elevations overnight Friday into Saturday -- perfect timing for opening day.

Wachusett is currently open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends, and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, pending weather conditions.

