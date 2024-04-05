Massachusetts

Wake, funeral services scheduled for former Mass. Rep. William Delahunt

Former U.S. Rep. William Delahunt died last weekend at his home in Quincy following a long-term illness. He was 82

By Staff Reports

The wake for William Delahunt, a former Democratic Congressman from Massachusetts and Norfolk County district attorney, will take place Friday.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the United First Parish Church on Hancock Street in Quincy.

A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at the St. Gregory's Church in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Delahunt served as the U.S. representative for Massachusetts' 10th Congressional District for 14 years. Previously, he spent two years in the state House of Representatives and served as the Norfolk County's top prosecutor for 21 years.

He died last weekend at his home in Quincy following a long-term illness. He was 82.

Delahunt leaves behind his fiancée, two daughters and two grandchildren, The Boston Globe reported.

