Grace Rett

Wake, Funeral Set for Holy Cross Rower Who Died in Fla. Crash

Grace Rett was killed after the rowing team's van collided with a pickup truck in Florida

By Josh Sullivan and Diane Cho

A wake and funeral are slated to be held this week for Grace Rett, the standout rower at the College of the Holy Cross who tragically died in a crash in Florida last week.

A wake was scheduled for 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and mass celebrating her life was scheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Uxbridge, Massachusetts, where Rett grew up.

The wake comes six days after Rett was killed when a van carrying members of the Holy Cross rowing team collided with a pickup truck  in Vero Beach, Florida.

Several people who were involved in the crash are still in a Florida hospital, recovering from their injuries. One person remains in critical condition.

According to the Massachusetts school, one student-athlete, Paige Cohen, was released from the hospital this weekend.

Rett is remembered as a role model who had a passion for life. She died just a day after her 20th birthday.

She was a tour guide at Holy Cross and worked in the school's sports media department as a camera operator. In December of 2019 Grace set the Indoor World Rowing record when she completed 62 hours and 3 seconds of continuous indoor rowing, according to her obituary.

In high school, she played cello in her school's orchestra, and sang in the chorus. She grew up in Uxbridge, Massachusetts and attended Marianapolis Preparatory School in Thompson, Connecticut.

