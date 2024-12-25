Wakefield

Investigators working in Wakefield, NH, on Christmas night

By Asher Klein

NBC 5 News

An investigation is underway Christmas night in Wakefield, New Hampshire, according to the town's fire rescue department.

There were no details about what was under investigation — a Wakefield Fire/Rescue official referred questions to the New Hampshire Fire Marshal's Office.

A spokesman for the New Hampshire Department of Safety didn't immediately have any confirmed information to share when contacted by NBC10 Boston Wednesday night.

Wakefield is a town of about 5,500 on the Maine border east of Lake Winnipesaukee.

