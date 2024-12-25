Investigators working in Wakefield, NH, on Christmas night

An investigation is underway Christmas night in Wakefield, New Hampshire, according to the town's fire rescue department.

There were no details about what was under investigation — a Wakefield Fire/Rescue official referred questions to the New Hampshire Fire Marshal's Office.

A spokesman for the New Hampshire Department of Safety didn't immediately have any confirmed information to share when contacted by NBC10 Boston Wednesday night.

Wakefield is a town of about 5,500 on the Maine border east of Lake Winnipesaukee.