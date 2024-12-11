Mass. cheese shop damaged by pellet gun: ‘Maybe somebody's lactose intolerant?'

A Massachusetts cheese shop days away from its grand opening was damaged by a pellet gun early Tuesday morning, receiving thousands of dollars in damage.

The pellets shot into the storefront of Wakefield's Life Love Cheese damaged several windows, which owner Kimi Ceridon said would cost up to $10,000. She had no idea why someone would shoot at the store, an incident that contributed to her delaying the store's soft launch.

"I mean, I don't want to speculate. Maybe somebody's lactose intolerant and not wanting a cheese shop?" Ceridon said.

Police said they'd made no arrests as of Wednesday afternoon.

Double-paned glass was cracked on multiple windows, with only large stickers outside preventing the panes from shattering apart.

Ceridon believes the culprit shot the windows from the street with a BB gun while no one was was inside or around the shop, and with no cameras apparently capturing the incident.

"The community has been reaching out and supporting us and they've been really excited to have us here, so that's, it's sad, but we're looking at it as somebody just burning off steam," Ceridon said.

The store's hard launch was still planned for next week.