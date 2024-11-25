Wakefield

Dog rescued during house fire in Wakefield

By Thea DiGiammerino

Firefighters knocked down flames in an attic in Wakefield, Massachusetts, on Monday.
NBC10 Boston

Firefighters rescued a dog during a house fire in Wakefield, Massachusetts, on Monday.

Crews first responded after a fire captain noticed smoke coming from the attic of a home on Pleasant Street and called it in, according to Wakefield Fire Chief Michael Sullivan. One person in the home was able to escape unharmed. Firefighters rescued a dog during the call. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but officials believe it was accidental, Sullivan said. The flames were contained to the attic.

