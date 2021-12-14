Local

Gubernatorial elections

Walsh Not Speculating About Potential Run for Governor

"No. There's a lot of speculation about a lot of things and I'm not speculating on it," U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said.

By Michael P. Norton/State House News Service

Next year's lineup of candidates for governor of Massachusetts is still taking shape, and the current focus is on whether Attorney General Maura Healey and former Boston Mayor Martin Walsh will get in the race.

During a visit to Springfield Monday to highlight federal infrastructure investments, a reporter asked Walsh about speculation that he may be weighing a run for governor.

"No. There's a lot of speculation about a lot of things and I'm not speculating on it," he said.

Walsh went on to recall how President Joe Biden asked him in January to be his secretary of labor and how he left "probably the job of my lifetime" to accept the president's request.

Walsh said he was focused on his current job.

"I'm working in an administration that is working to move our country forward," he said. "I work for a great guy in President Biden. We are laying out a good plan to move forward."

Copyright State House News Service

