Local
Marty Walsh

Boston Mayor Walsh to Deliver State of the City Speech

NBC10 Boston

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is set to give his annual State of the City speech Tuesday. You'll be able to see the speech here at 7:30 p.m.

Among the topics Walsh is expected to touch on are education funding, transportation and housing.

Among those in attendance at Symphony Hall will be Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Attorney General Maura Healey.

Walsh, Boston's 54th mayor, is entering his seventh year as mayor after he was sworn in in 2014. Last year, his State of the City speech touched on the city's diversity and it's lowest-ever unemployment rate of 2.4%.

Recap: Walsh's 2019 State of the City Speech

This article tagged under:

Marty WalshBostonMayor Marty Walsh
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us