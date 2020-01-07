Boston Mayor Walsh to Deliver State of the City Speech

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is set to give his annual State of the City speech Tuesday. You'll be able to see the speech here at 7:30 p.m.

Among the topics Walsh is expected to touch on are education funding, transportation and housing.

Among those in attendance at Symphony Hall will be Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Attorney General Maura Healey.

Walsh, Boston's 54th mayor, is entering his seventh year as mayor after he was sworn in in 2014. Last year, his State of the City speech touched on the city's diversity and it's lowest-ever unemployment rate of 2.4%.

Recap: Walsh's 2019 State of the City Speech