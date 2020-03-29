Local
coronavirus

Walsh to Provide Update on Boston’s Coronavirus Response

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is expected to provide an update on Sunday following the opening of a new COVID-19 testing site dedicated only to Boston's first responders.

By Lara Salahi

suffolk downs boston testing site
NBC10 Boston

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is expected to provide an update on Sunday following the opening of a new COVID-19 testing site dedicated only to Boston's first responders.

The testing site opened Saturday at Suffolk Downs in East Boston.

"This is an important step to keeping our first responders safe and healthy and we have to do that because our first responders are our front-line folks," Walsh said in a press conference on Friday.

Local

22 hours ago

Classic Celtics: Ainge, Scal Re-live C’s Outlasting Michael Jordan’s Bulls in 1986

coronavirus 41 mins ago

Rhode Island Gov. to Provide Update Following State’s First Coronavirus Deaths

Starting Monday, community-based VA clinics in Framingham, Quincy and Plymouth will temporarily close, VA Boston Healthcare System announced Saturday.

“The health and safety of our Veterans, staff and community is paramount,” Vincent Ng, Director, VA Boston Healthcare System said in a written statement. 

The clinics will continue to provide telehealth services. The clinics' staff will either work virtually or work from another VA Boston site in West Roxbury, Jamaica Plain or Brockton, according to a written statement by the VA Boston Healthcare System.

Multiple Boston firefighters, eight city police officers and at least one EMT have all tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days.

Additionally, more than 150 employees of Boston area hospitals have tested positive as the crisis continues to deepen.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusLara Salahi
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us