Waltham man has $10K in work tools stolen from work truck

Police in Waltham, Massachusetts, are on alert, after a string of suspicious incidents in town where people are looking for unlocked cars.

Surveillance footage shows one incident, where a man is apparently looking inside of cars and pulling on the door handles. The video was captured last Saturday in the Bleachery neighborhood.

One victim said that he recently had $10,000 worth of tools stolen out of the back of his work van. He's hoping for a quick arrest.

"Someone needs to pay for that," Jackson de Oliveira said. "We are all here just trying to make a living and people coming in and stealing stuff, it is not fair."

Waltham police are reminding people to lock their car doors. It's also a good idea to avoid leaving valuables in plain sight inside of a car.

Mark Sullivan said that he always makes sure that he locks his car doors.

"Sometimes I have stuff in there, valuables in there, tapes, CDs and stuff like that," Sullivan said. "Kind of scary, crimes seems to be everywhere right now."