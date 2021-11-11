Waltham Police Seek Suspect in Attempted Robbery on Halloween

Police are seeking help from the public to identify a suspect in an attempted robbery on Halloween night, in which a female victim was dragged off the sidewalk and into the street in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Waltham police say the incident occurred on Oct. 31 by the intersection of Moody and High streets.

The suspect, who was unarmed, was attempting to steal the victim's cell phone and other items she was carrying, police said.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Waltham detectives at 781-314-3550.