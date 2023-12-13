Waltham prepares to say goodbye to officer, utility worker killed in crash

In Waltham, last minute preparations are underway ahead of police Officer Paul Tracey's wake, which will be held on Thursday afternoon.

Both the officer and National Grid worker Roderick Jackson were killed one week ago, after 54-year-old Peter Simon, of Woodsville, New Hampshire, crashed into their worksite.

Waltham police are asking people to work from home on Thursday, if possible, because of the expected traffic the services will bring. Numerous roads in the area will be closed as a result of the procession.

On Wednesday night, people were still coming by a memorial set up on Tracey's police cruiser to pay their respects.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Some tears -- and memories -- were shared openly.

"Paul was a great friend of mine," said Zachary Bourque. "When I heard about Paul's passing, it hit me like it hit the Waltham community -- very hard. I still haven't grieved yet, but I probably will tomorrow."

The City of Waltham is preparing for a difficult few days, saying their final goodbyes to both Tracey and Jackson.

Tracey's wake is set for Thursday, from 3 to 8 p.m., at Our Lady's Comforter of the Afflicted Church, followed by a funeral Friday, at 10 a.m.

Jackson's funeral is scheduled for Saturday at St. Paul AME Church in Cambridge. Visiting hours are from 9 to 11 a.m., with funeral services immediately afterward.

"We're going to continue to support our officers and their families and the National Grid workers," Waltham police Chief Kevin O'Connell said. "The whole entire Waltham community is going to turn out for this, and I really appreciate that, and I'm sure the family does as well."

The services come just over a week since both men were tragically killed when Simon crashed into a utility work site, stole a police cruiser, and eventually tried to run off.

Police on Wednesday night put out a bulletin, asking once again for the public's help in finding witnesses and photo or video of the incident.