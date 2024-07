A crash temporarily shut down an on-ramp to Route 128 in Waltham, Massachusetts, Wednesday night.

The crash happened near Trapelo Road just after midnight.

Video of the scene shows a tow truck pulling the car out of a nearby marsh.

It's unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

NBC10 Boston reached out to police for more information.