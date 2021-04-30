Local

coronavirus

Waltham's Moody Street Closes for Outdoor Dining

Traffic and parking is banned from High Street to Crescent and Pine streets through Oct. 31.

By Nia Hamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Parts of Moody Street in Waltham, Massachusetts, will be temporarily closed starting Saturday as restaurants expand for outdoor dining.

Crews were out early Friday morning putting up barriers in preparation. Traffic and parking from High Street to Crescent and Pine streets is banned through Oct. 31.

Some coronavirus restrictions are in place. Restaurants are required to provide hand sanitizer and paper menus. Face masks must be worn when leaving the table or going to the restroom. 

There will be no Tick-Tock Trolleys during outdoor dining. Normal bus routes have been rerouted. Trash pick-up will not be impacted for residents or businesses.

