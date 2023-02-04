Wang Theatre in Boston Evacuated as Record-Low Temps Cause Sprinkler System to Break

Hundreds of people who expected to catch a show at the Wang Theatre in Boston on Saturday night were in for an unexpected (and unpleasant) night when the record-low temperatures caused the venue's sprinkler system to break, sending everyone out into the bitter cold.

The theater was evacuated shortly before 5 p.m. Pictures from outside the Tremont Street building showed people bundled up in the sub-15 degree weather, and many on social media expressed outrage at how long it took for any announcement to be made.

The Boch Center confirmed on Twitter just before 7 p.m. that the Impractical Jokers shows scheduled for 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. had been rescheduled to Saturday, April 29.

The Impractical Jokers shows at the Wang Theatre this evening have been rescheduled to Sat, April 29 due to record low temperatures causing the venue sprinkler system to break. Previously purchased tickets will be honored on new date/times. Refunds available at point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/TFJFFAdQFw — Boch Center (@BochCenter) February 4, 2023

NBC10 Boston reporter Kirsten Glavin was at the venue and said she was among hundreds who had been standing outside in the freezing weather for more than 30 minutes with no explanation.

"Unreal. An hour in the freezing cold with zero explanation. My family and I have to leave - we can’t take these temperatures," Glavin wrote in a tweet.

@BochCenter Unreal. An hour in the freezing cold with zero explanation. My family and I have to leave - we can’t take these temperatures. pic.twitter.com/zsZcDcjcrG — Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) February 4, 2023

Several Twitter users responded with anger to the Boch Center's tweet announcing the shows had been rescheduled, noting everyone's extended wait time in the extreme cold -- with seemingly no explanation and no apology.

"Still no apology," Live Boston wrote.

"Took you far too long to cancel this with people outside in the record low temperatures," Kristen Marie replied.

"2+ hours to cancel. The 3,500 people outside freezing on a record cold night waiting on your 'momentarily' update appreciate your thoughtfulness and expediency," Jake Eman responded.

2+ hours to cancel. The 3,500 people outside freezing on a record cold night waiting on your “momentarily” update appreciate your thoughtfulness and expediency! — Eman9 (@JakeEman29) February 5, 2023

The Boston Police Department has responded and is on scene. No other information was immediately available.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new date/times, according to a tweet from the entertainment venue. Refunds are also available.

The Boch Center, home to the iconic Wang and Shubert Theatres, bills itself as the premiere destination for live entertainment in Boston.

According to its website, Murr and Sal, creators and stars of truTV’s hit show Impractical Jokers, were making stops in the city as part of their wild comedy tour. The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour, produced by Outback Presents and Live Nation, is said to consist of never-before-seen videos and storytelling stand-up.