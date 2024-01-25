Want to get back at your ex this Valentine's Day? RISPCA can help you with a ‘stinky retripootion'

Has your "flame fizzled out" with your loved one? Have you been "catfished" or "dumped?" Well, if you're looking to get back at your ex this Valentine's Day, the Rhode Island SPCA can help you with a "stinky retripootion."

For a donation of $5, the Rhode Island SPCA said it'll write the name of your ex in a litter box used by their shelter cats. Then, the felines will do the rest.

"Valentine's Day isn't for everyone," wrote the Rhode Island SPCA on its Facebook page. "But everyone can appreciate this!"

If your "love stinks" and you want to donate, click here.