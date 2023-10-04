Warm air lingers into Wednesday, but a cool-down is ahead

Summer’s not finished with us yet. The warm airmass is still with us Wednesday, but the wind direction (once again) will dictate policy on the high temperatures. Expect mid-70s along the coast, with low 80s elsewhere. Winds will be coming out of the east and southeast from the get-go.

We’ll continue to step down in the temperature department over the next couple of days. Stiffer onshore breezes, more cloud cover and encroaching showers will bring us down to the low 70s and upper 60s Thursday and Friday. We’re also closely following the track of Tropical Storm Philippe for the weekend.

While we’re nowhere near a direct hit, an approaching weather system from the west will siphon off water vapor (i.e. rain) from the offshore storm, introducing the threat for downpours and/or excessive rain across parts of New England. Timing the heaviest rain is still difficult, but we do see wet weather throughout Saturday. It’s also entirely possible we MISS a lot of the heavy rain and simply have numerous light, spotty showers throughout the day. Plenty of details to sort out in the days ahead.

What we can CLEARLY see in the long range is the chilly air spilling in early next week in the wake of this whole weather system. As Sunday dries out and cools to the 60s, temps will struggle to make it to 60 on Monday and Tuesday. Chilly mornings also mean we’ll likely see widespread frosts in the suburbs both mornings. Finally, some bona fide October weather.

Enjoy these last days of “summer”.