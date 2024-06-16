Warm and pleasant Father's Day in New England

A gorgeous Father's Day ahead! Low humidity and pleasant afternoon temperatures in the low 70s due to high pressure settling in.

Monday will be a bit warmer, with highs in the low 80s and more of a muggy feel.

Tuesday through Friday, heat and humidity will be in full swing. High temperatures will be nearing records, with heat indices (how hot it feels when you factor in heat and humidity) between 95 and 105 degrees Fahrenheit.

Low temperatures will stay warm as well, not offering much relief in the low 70s. The next chance of isolated thunderstorms comes later in the week, by Friday.