Warm? Cold? Battle of the Temps Forecasted This Week

A challenging temperature forecast coming up this week. Today might not be as bright as it was yesterday, but it will be warm. Temperatures will reach the 70s in most locations. Showers will be possible during the afternoon.

We will end up being the battle zone between warm air to the south and cool air to the north. That will mean our weather will stay unsettled. Showers will be possible. Temperatures will be coolest where the clouds are thickest and where the showers are most widespread.

The week looks seasonable with showers continuing. It looks like we will be brighter and warmer by the end of the week and next weekend.