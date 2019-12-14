FIRST ALERT: Rainy, Windy Saturday in New England

A flood watch continues for eastern New England, and a wind advisory for Cape Cod and the Islands to the coast of Maine. We also have coastal flood advisories for the high tide early this afternoon.

Low pressure tracking through the Hudson River Valley in New York, to the upper Connecticut River Valley in New England, brought in much warmer weather and torrential downpours overnight.

Temperatures in the 50s in southern New England, where melted snow combined with heavy rainfall leaves deep puddles, along with street and urban flooding.

Rainfall amounts are exceeding 2 inches in parts of Rhode Island, eastern Massachusetts, the New Hampshire seacoast, and much of Maine. We even have a thunderstorm or two this morning. Rain slowly tapers from southwest to northeast during the day, but it will remain cloudy with showers, fog and drizzle.

It’s rather humid for this time of year with the temperature in the 50s to near 60° south, 40s to near 50° north. Wind will diminish at the shore late in the day. Wind is not a factor for most inland areas today. Partial clearing overnight tonight, but rain will end as snow in the mountains for a few hours early tomorrow morning.

Temperatures fall back through the 40s into the 30s north, and from the 50s into the 40s south.

Drier air works in on gusty wind from the northwest -- with a good amount of sunshine near the shore -- but remains cloudy to mostly cloudy inland, temperatures holding in the 40s south, 30s north, with wind from the northwest gusting past 40 mph.

Monday features lighter wind with a bright day, high temperature in the 20s north, and 30s south. Low pressure approaches from the southwest Monday night with snow and rain developing in southern New England, spreading north as snow early Tuesday morning. It’s yet to be determined on the rain/snow line, but parts of New England may see 6 inches of snow Tuesday, for that reason we have issued a First Alert for difficult travel Tuesday.

Windy and much colder air Tuesday night and Wednesday. We may stay dry into the start of next weekend, as seen here in our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.