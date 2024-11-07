Warm temperatures continue, brush fire threat remains

A cold front is passing through on Thursday morning, but the air behind it is hardly cold. We’ll still reach for 70 as a stiff breeze accompanies the passage. Even Friday, highs still manage the low and mid-60s in this remarkably warm autumn.

By Saturday, the temperatures will dip below normal, and then level off near normal by Sunday.

Fires burning across Massachusetts will be fanned by gusty winds Thursday and especially Friday. Winds will settle this weekend, with another smoke-trapping inversion setting up by Sunday, along with a frosty morning. This could worsen air quality on the North Shore, and perhaps seep into Boston if fires expand.

Rain is finally in the forecast by Monday. We’re cautiously optimistic, with the models depicting up to a quarter of an inch of rain potential as a system slowly moves through New England.

We need a lot more, but it’s a start. Another storm system is likely next Thursday.