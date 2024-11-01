Warm temps close out the week, critical risk for fire danger

We’re still holding on to the warm temperatures to close out the week. A cold front will cross by midday, but we’re starting mild and we’re keeping the westerly wind intact. That wind will be gusty, so this may not be a great day for leaf cleanup.

More importantly, fire danger increases again thanks to the breeze and the low humidity. Smoldering fires that have burrowed underground in some parts of the North Shore could be reinvigorated with these conditions.

Winds ease, temperatures plummet for the weekend. If there is one good thing about being in a drought (and I would trade this any day for consistent precipitation), it would be the seemingly endless sunshine. Weekends have really dazzled and delighted. This one stays bright, but it may start off frosty on Sunday as the winds settle and the skies remain clear.

We’ll spring back to the warmth by Election Day as winds return to the southwest. It looks like a two-day stand of unseasonable warmth is in store, then a slow cooldown by the end of the week.

Drought continues to expand across the Commonwealth. We’ve gone up a category in Greater Boston, throughout the North Shore, and up to the Seacoast. Nationwide, 73% of the country is in some form of drought.

Have a great weekend. Don’t forget to turn the clocks back Saturday night!