Warm up continues, pollen count on the rise

Our warm up continues as temps increase to the 50s and near 60 again inland but will stay around 50 thanks to the classic spring sea breeze on Wednesday.

Thursday also brings more warmth inland, as highs reach the 60s for more inland towns, and 50s at the coast. By Friday we have slightly stronger winds off the water from the northeast and clouds so highs cool to the 40s.

A few showers move in Thursday night into Friday morning, with another minor wave Friday late day. Rain remains south, and in higher terrain we may see a mix to some light snow.

This all tapers by Saturday as highs remain in the 40s with a mainly dry day. Sunday’s highs bump to the 50s as another wave of rain returns in the afternoon on St. Patrick’s Day.

Next week, we may have some upslope snow in the mountains while southern New England sees highs in the 40s Monday. Then drier air returns for all by midweek and out temps remain steady in the 40s for the rest of the 10-day outlook.

With all of this dry and warm weather, our pollen count has increased this week as we near astronomical spring on March 19. Maple, juniper, and poplar are the main pollens in the air so it’s time to start taking those allergy medications. A moderate pollen count will be around through the week, until Friday when we have a chance for rain.

We also have increased wildfire danger with the strong sun and higher sun angle, which matches the sun angle in September. Buds are starting to appear on bushes and bulb flowers are popping up from the ground. True spring seems to be setting in, with no significant snowstorms on the horizon.