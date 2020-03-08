Local
Weather forecast

Warm Weather Starts Off the Week

By Chris Gloninger

Today will end up being the pick of the weekend. Skies will be sunny, winds will diminish and temperatures will warm back into the mid 50s.

Our warm-up will continue into Monday and Tuesday. Temperature will reach the mid to upper 60s (it’s possible that a few communities may hit 70°). You might ask – when was the last time we were 70°?! Well, it wasn’t that long ago. Remember, in January, the temperature reached the 70s two times in Boston. Yes, after a “normal” winter, 70° would be a significant feat, but not this winter.

The rest of the week looks unseasonably mild, but not as warm as the first couple days of the work week. Temperatures will drop back into the 40s and 50s and that’s where we will stay for the remainder of the 10-day forecast period.

Local

coronavirus 56 mins ago

NH Health Officials to Update on 2 New Presumed Cases of COVID-19

coronavirus 8 hours ago

Two New Presumptive Positive Cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire

It doesn’t look like we will see any significant storm systems in the next 10 days. Yes, there will be numerous shower chances, but it doesn’t seem like we will see a lot of wet (or snowy) weather.

This article tagged under:

Weather forecast
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us