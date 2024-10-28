Weather

Warmer temps moving in just in time for Halloween

A few showers may be in the cards late Tuesday

By Pete Bouchard

NBC Universal, Inc.

It’s been a very dry autumn thus far. Only a smidge above two inches since Sept. 1 in Boston puts this at the third driest autumn so far. Worcester ranks at second driest. We’re very likely to get more rain through the end of November to round out fall, but trend is certainly concerning.

The end result has been increased fire danger in this second fire season of the year (the first being spring). Brush fires that ignite run the risk of burrowing deep into the soil where they can smolder for days or weeks – until we get a solid, soaking rain.

While that’s not in the cards, a few showers may be.

Tuesday night, a warm front will push through, bringing a few periods of light rain to some spots. We’ll clear out on Wednesday and pave the way for a very warm Halloween. Records are in jeopardy too. Boston’s is 81 and Worcester’s is 79. Both set back in 1946. Coming off such a warm afternoon, we’re promised temperatures in the upper 60s into the evening for trick-or-treating.

In the meantime, the day is cool and dry. Highs will struggle to make 50 in most spots. Tuesday rises a little higher as the clouds roll in late day.

Make it a good week!

