Warming Trend on Deck as New England Dries Out From Soaking Rain

A solid soaking for some, a deluge for others. The rain over the last three days was like most of the rain in this warm season- selective. While we dry out in the coming days, it will be interesting to see how we fare in the latest installment of the Drought Monitor on Thursday. With deficits of 10 to 15 inches in some spots, I’m thinking that the latest round of rain will be viewed as a turning point and not a panacea.

Drying out is one thing, but getting the sun back in full stride is another. We’re anticipating some push back from the clouds for a good part of the day. Onshore breezes also mean that we’re not getting very far in the temperature department either. Highs stall in the upper 60s to low 70s – a tad below normal for this time of year. Temperatures tomorrow will jump a bit closer to normal as the sun dominates and onshore winds continue.

A warming trend is ahead for the remainder of the work week. We’ll even flirt with the 80s into this weekend. With such a high-confidence forecast on tap, this will be one of those golden weekends we’ve come to rely on in September.

Tropics are becoming more active as we near the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season. Two hurricanes are in the open waters: Earl and Danielle. Neither is a direct threat to land, but increasing surf will be part of the weekend as Earl swings just to the southeast of Bermuda. Watch the water if you’re beach-bound Saturday or Sunday.