Warmup begins as gusty winds persist; tracking rain for St. Pat's weekend

Our pleasant warm up this week kicks in Tuesday as our gusty wind subsides a bit. We will still have some gusts around 30-40 mph in higher terrain, but not as high as Monday.

Because of the dominant westerly winds we won’t see sea breezes along the coast so temps there also warm up. Highs reach the 50s with full sunshine.

With all this dry and warm weather our pollen count increases this week as we near astronomical spring on March 19.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Maple, juniper, and poplar are the main pollens in the air so it’s time to start taking those allergy medications. A moderate pollen count will be around through the week, until Friday when we have a chance for rain.

Back to our warm up, temps Wednesday increase to the 50s and near 60 again inland but will stay around 50 thanks to the classic spring sea breeze. Thursday also brings more warmth inland as highs reach the 60s for more inland towns, 50s at the coast.

By Friday we have slightly stronger winds off the water from the northeast and clouds so highs cool to the 40s.

A few showers move in Thursday night into Friday morning, with another wave Friday late day.

Rain remains south, and in higher terrain we may see a mix to some light snow. This tapers early Saturday as highs remain in the 40s. Sunday’s highs bump to the 50s as another wave of rain returns on St. Patrick’s Day.