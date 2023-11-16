Warmup continues, but rain and wind are headed our way

On Thursday and Friday, there will be pleasant weather in the 60s in Boston. It's a great time to enjoy the outdoors.

Friday will be mostly dry across New England, with increasing cloud cover.

However, a cold front will move in Saturday morning, bringing rain, mainly Saturday morning, clearing by the afternoon.

The rainfall is expected to be less than 0.5 inches for most areas.

Following the passage of the cold front, New England, particularly the coastal regions, should anticipate wind gusts ranging from 35 to 45 mph from Saturday evening into Sunday.

By the beginning of next week, a cooler trend is expected, accompanied by more rain and clouds around midweek. Despite drying out by Thanksgiving, the cool weather will persist, with temperatures reaching highs in the mid-50s and lows in the upper 20s to low 30s on Thursday.

Looking ahead for the next 10 days, apart from this brief warm spell, temperatures are projected to return close to the normal range. Typically, the normal high temperature is around 52 degrees, while the normal low is about 38 degrees.