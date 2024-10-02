Warmup later this week, very few chances for rain

The pattern is both mellow and relatively mild for early October, but there are a few subtle changes in the days ahead.

We’ll be challenged by clouds for much of the day on Wednesday, with a trend toward brighter skies by afternoon. Temperatures remain in the mid/upper 60s thanks to an onshore breeze. The breezes won’t be directly off the water Thursday, so we have a chance to mount a mini warmup.

Highs won’t exactly soar in this warmup Thursday or Friday, but sun will be abundant and we’ll easily manage low and mid-70s. Another fast-moving weather system zips through during the first part of the weekend.

Sights on the weekend? Well, the showers on Saturday seem early and brief, and the cooler air on Sunday appears to be legit.

Highs near 70 Saturday, and in the low/mid 60s Sunday. Fairly nice fall weekend overall!