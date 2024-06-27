Warning issued not to consume ‘Diamond Shruumz' products

New Hampshire public health officials are warning against the consumption of Diamond Shruumz microdosing products after reports of illness in other states believed to be linked to the brand.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Division of Public Health Services (DPHS) issued the warning on Thursday. To date, there have been no reports of any illness in New England.

These products include their Microdosing Chocolate Bars, Infused Cones, and Microdose/Macrodose gummies, including impacted products sold to stores in New Hampshire. They contain a "proprietary blend" of mushrooms, including reishi and lion’s mane.

“As people in multiple states have become ill with a variety of severe symptoms after eating these products, we are advising Granite Staters to avoid consuming them,” said DPHS Director Iain Watt in a press statement. “We will continue to monitor information from our federal partners about this ongoing investigation.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is beginning a nationwide investigation into illnesses connected to the consumption of Diamond Shruumz products. Since May 28, FDA officials have identified 39 illness complaints in 16 states associated with the products. There have been no deaths associated with this investigation.

The reported symptoms include seizures, loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness, agitation, abnormal heart rates, high or low blood pressure, nausea, and vomiting.

Officials are warning not to eat, sell, or distribute any impacted products, and that retailers should hold onto them until further instructions are issued for safe disposal.

The FDA will continue to release updates concerning the investigation on its website.