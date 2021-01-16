Local

Warning for NH Yoga Teacher Who Didn't Quarantine After Capitol Rally

A state official said Joanna Chipi told her she thought she didn’t have to quarantine since she wore a mask at the rally.

A yoga instructor who returned to New Hampshire and taught classes after attending a rally preceding the breach of the U.S. Capitol has been issued a warning by New Hampshire's attorney general.

Joanna Chipi, owner of Zen Den Yoga in Portsmouth, attended the rally Jan. 6 and was teaching classes two days later, defying a required quarantine for people who travel out of state, according to the warning, signed by Associate Attorney General Anne Edwards.

“In addition to jeopardizing the health and safety of both the public, your members and your staff, your failure to follow (emergency orders) is a violation of state law,” the warning notice says.

She told Seacoastonline.com that she was expressing her First Amendment rights at the demonstration Washington and that she didn't participate in the breach. A state official said Chipi told her she thought she didn’t have to quarantine since she wore a mask at the rally.

The Associated Press could not locate a phone number for Chipi, and an email to the business wasn't immediately returned Saturday.

