The Washington Bridge closure in Providence, Rhode Island, continues to impact small businesses in the area.

The closure has pushed 713 businesses to apply for low interest loans, but explaining the loss doesn't mean those businesses will receive the amount of money they're hoping for.

"Like any SBA loan application, we're going to do research, and we're going to go through your financials," Julie Garrett, who's with the Small Business Administration, told NBC affiliate WJAR Wednesday. "You need to explain a direct relationship between the disaster and your economic loss."

Funds began going out last Friday. If the amount isn't enough, business owners can always ask for me.

The westbound side of the Washington Bridge was shut down on Dec. 11 because of a "critical failure of some bridge components."

The bridge carries Interstate 195 over the Seekonk River from Providence to East Providence and serves as a key gateway to Rhode Island's largest city. It carries close to 100,000 vehicles every day.