Rhode Island

Washington Bridge demolition approved for $45.8M

The Aetna Bridge Co., a Warwick-based comapany, is handling the project

WJAR-TV

The Washington Bridge demolition in Providence, Rhode Island, has officially been approved, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The project is expected to cost $45.8 million.

The Aetna Bridge Co., a Warwick-based company, is handling the project. However, there's no word on when the demolition will begin, but it's expected to be completed by Jan. 29, 2025.

Aetna has been involved in various bridge projects cross Rhode Island and was part of the Barletta-Aetna team awarded the emergency contract when the bridge first shut down in December, reports WJAR.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More on the Washington Bridge

Rhode Island Jul 12

Tunnel being pitched instead of new Washington Bridge

Rhode Island Jul 10

No timeline set for Washington Bridge project

Rhode Island Jul 2

Providence's Washington Bridge demolition to cost more than expected

This article tagged under:

Rhode Island
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us