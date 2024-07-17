Washington Bridge demolition approved for $45.8M

The Washington Bridge demolition in Providence, Rhode Island, has officially been approved, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The project is expected to cost $45.8 million.

The Aetna Bridge Co., a Warwick-based company, is handling the project. However, there's no word on when the demolition will begin, but it's expected to be completed by Jan. 29, 2025.

Aetna has been involved in various bridge projects cross Rhode Island and was part of the Barletta-Aetna team awarded the emergency contract when the bridge first shut down in December, reports WJAR.