Providence's Washington Bridge demolition to cost more than expected

The cost to demolish the Washington Bridge in Providence, Rhode Island, is going to cost a little more than expected, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

Back in December, the Department of Transportation closed the west side of the bridge because of structural issues. The state estimated that this demolition would cost $31 million.

However, state leaders have selected the Aetna Bridge Co. to be in charge of the project, reports WJAR. Their bid was for $45.7 million, not including the up to $3 million incentive payments if the work is completed early.

Aetna, a Warwick-based company, is aiming to have demolition completed by the end of January of 2025.