RIDOT to continue Washington Bridge demolition Monday

The state will demolish the old Gano Street off-ramp starting Monday, with a second controlled demolition of the same span expected on Tuesday

By Thea DiGiammerino

Construction work being done on the Washington Bridge in Providence, Rhode Island, on the first day of its partial closure for emergency road work Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

The next round of demolition on Rhode Island's Washington Bridge is scheduled to begin on Monday, NBC affiliate WJAR-TV reports.

After previous rounds of demolition caused concern and confusion on social media, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation is announcing its plans this time.

The state will demolish the old Gano Street off-ramp starting Monday, with a second controlled demolition of the same span expected on Tuesday.

RIDOT said the contractor will have barges under the span to catch any falling debris.

Video captured during a previous round of demolition near the Providence side of the river prompted concerns that something had gone wrong. However, RIDOT said controlled demolition has been conducted in accordance with the approved plans.

Later this week, the House and Senate oversight committees will hear a presentation on the status of the Washington Bridge project.

