WATCH: Bird Hanging From Fishing Line Rescued on Cape Cod

A bird was rescued after one of its wings got entangled in a fishing line on Cape Cod over the long weekend, animal control officers said Tuesday, sharing video of the trapped animal.

A man noticed night heron stuck in a tree while he was out for a walk and he immediately reported it, Harwich Animal Control said in a Facebook post. From there, a team of workers in the area got the bird down safely and transported it to Wild Care Cape Cod to be treated.

Video shared by the agency showed the bird dangling from the fishing line over a stream, flapping its free wing and swinging into nearby bushes.

"Thank you to everyone who helped in this rescue," Harwich Animal Control wrote. "What an amazing creature and we hope that he/she is able to be rehabilitated and released."

The heron was checked on Monday and was expected to fully recover from the minor damage it had, officials said.

Animal control officers said the incident is a "reminder to please be responsible and pick up and dispose of properly all fishing equipment. Fishing line, hooks and lures cause serious injury and sometimes death."

Night herons are usually inactive in the daytime and live along much of Massachusetts' coast, according to the state Division of Fish and Wildlife.