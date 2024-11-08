Massachusetts

WATCH: Home security camera captures explosion, fire in residential neighborhood in Woburn

No one was injured in the blaze

By Marc Fortier

Woburn Fire

A home security camera captured a wild explosion and fire in a residential neighborhood in Woburn, Massachusetts, earlier this week.

Woburn fire said they received a call around 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday for a burn complaint. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire involving two cars and trees, with extension to nearby homes and power lines.

The entire incident was captured on Ring home security camera video from a nearby home, showing a quiet, fenced in yard at night, with a play structure with a slide and a small soccer goal. Suddenly, a small fire can be seen outside the fence. Seconds later, the fire erupts in what appears to be an explosion, with flames shooting skyward.

Watch the video below:

Fire officials said the explosion was caused by multiple propane tanks and a barrel containing an unknown substance that was stored in the area where the fire started, resulting in the flames spreading rapidly.

The fire extended up the trees and burned through secondary wires, causing live wires to drop on top of a fire engine while crews were on scene.

No one was injured, and firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze before it could spread to any of the nearby properties.

